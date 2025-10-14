Dozens of federal agents clash with crowd on Chicago's Southeast Side

The Brief A large group of federal agents was seen confronting residents on Chicago’s Southeast Side Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX cameras captured agents firing pepper balls at the crowd. At least two people were detained; it’s unclear what sparked the incident.



Dozens of federal agents were seen clashing with a large crowd Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s Southeast Side.

What we know:

Around noon, SkyFOX was over the scene at South Ave N and East 105th St. where dozens of federal agents were seen squaring off with local residents, in the East Side neighborhood.

At one point, agents were seen firing pepper balls at and deploying tear gas on the crowd. At least two people were taken into custody. An SUV that was damaged was towed away from the location.

Chicago police also joined the scene for crowd control.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how the situation began. There are unconfirmed reports that agents may have been involved in a crash of some sort.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.