Matt Damon stars in new drama 'Stillwater'

Academy Award winner Matt Damon stars in the new drama "Stillwater," which recently received a 5-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Damon stars as an Oklahoma roughneck who is attempting to help his daughter get out of a French prison, after she was convicted of murder – a story many will find similar to the Amanda Knox 2007 murder trial.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Damon about the film and his affinity for playing regular, middle-class Americans – something he hasn’t been in a long time.

When asked if he could remember the last time he was just a "normal guy," Damon replied, "Sure. I got famous when I was 27, that was when "Good Will Hunting" came out. And that was lucky, I got a good run in my 20s where I was anonymous and nobody looked twice at me."

"Your life really does change when you become famous," Damon said. "The earlier it happens, the more pitfalls there are gonna be."

"Stillwater" opens in theaters around Chicago on July 30.