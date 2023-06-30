Matteson mayor, elected officials speak out on affirmative action ruling

A planned concert will kick off Friday evening in Matteson, but before the fun, a serious conversation will be held about an important Supreme Court decision — affirmative action.

The landmark decision, a six to three conservative majority, has signaled it will overturn a 2003 decision that allowed race to be considered as one of many factors in college admissions.

Before Matteson's "Concert at the Hall," elected officials, including U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, will take the stage to discuss the affirmative action ruling.

The group's message is that the decision is wrong and will not be tolerated.

"I'm just hoping that somehow we can work on making sure this is what we need to be out protesting. We need to actually be out marching right now. What my grandparents did and what they did in order to get us to this point — It's now a work we have to start all over again," said Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin.

The group is expected to talk at the very beginning of the concert.