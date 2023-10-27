Cook County shooting: Hammond man arrested after Chicago woman, teen boy found dead

A woman and teenage boy were found dead Thursday night in an apartment in south suburban Matteson. A suspect has now been arrested in connection to the murders.

Around 10:25 p.m., Matteson police responded to an apartment in th 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was shot in the head and the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head and chest, police said.

The woman and boy were taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields where they were pronounced dead. Police say both victims were Chicago residents.

Following an investigation, police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Kephren Ferguson of Hammond, Indiana. The shooting was a result of an altercation between two women who were roommates, police said. Ferguson is the boyfriend of one of the women, while the victims were siblings of the other woman.

Ferguson was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on his Hammond home. He's being held at the Lake County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

"The Matteson Police Department and the Village of Matteson extend their sincere condolences to the families of all the victims involved in this tragic incident," Matteson police said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Matteson PD at 708-503-3130.