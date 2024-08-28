Matteson teen charged with murder after shooting relative, officials say

The Brief A 15-year-old Matteson teen has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a relative. The victim, 22-year-old Jose Moran-Padilla, was found outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital. The teen appeared in court on Wednesday and was ordered to be held at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.



A Matteson teen accused of fatally shooting a relative during an argument is now charged with first-degree murder.

The 15-year-old’s charge was announced Wednesday and stems from an incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 26, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to a shooting outside a home in the 22000 block of Governors Highway.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Jose Moran-Padilla unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

During the investigation, police learned that an argument outside the home led to the shooting. Moran-Padilla was shot in the back and the right arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers at the scene took the teen into custody and collected a semi-automatic handgun and two firearm magazines.

The charge against the teen was approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. His initial court hearing was Wednesday, where he was ordered held at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.