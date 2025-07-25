SUV crashes into Maxwell Street Grill in South Chicago

An SUV crashed into Maxwell Street Grill Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

What we know:

Around 4 a.m., the SUV went off the road at the intersection of 79th Street and South South Chicago Avenue and plowed straight into the restaurant.

The SUV knocked over a fence and lightpole before hitting the side of the building.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the SUV to crash. The condition of the driver is unknown.