SUV crashes into Maxwell Street Grill in South Chicago
CHICAGO - An SUV crashed into Maxwell Street Grill Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.
What we know:
Around 4 a.m., the SUV went off the road at the intersection of 79th Street and South South Chicago Avenue and plowed straight into the restaurant.
The SUV knocked over a fence and lightpole before hitting the side of the building.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what caused the SUV to crash. The condition of the driver is unknown.