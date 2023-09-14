Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Brandon Johnson proposes 'Bring Chicago Home' resolution to tackle homelessness

Brandon Johnson
CHICAGO - Mayor Brandon Johnson is reintroducing a resolution called "Bring Chicago Home," which he says is aimed at combating homelessness. 

If it passes, the resolution would lead to a ballot referendum, allowing voters to decide whether to restructure the real estate transfer tax, a one-time tax paid when real estate changes ownership.

The restructuring would establish three tiers: a lower tax rate for properties sold for less than a million dollars, a two percent rate for properties above a million dollars, and a three percent rate for real estate transactions exceeding one and a half million dollars. 

The funds generated from this tax adjustment would be allocated by the mayor's office to support comprehensive solutions for ending homelessness.