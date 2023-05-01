Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson names new COO of Chicago

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson announced Chicago's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) Monday.

John Roberson, a lifelong Chicagoan from the South Side, recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Cook County. He has also served as Commissioner of Aviation for the City of Chicago, Executive Vice President for the Chicagoland Entrepreneurial Center and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

As Chicago's COO, Roberson will be tasked with "providing leadership and oversight for the development, implementation and evaluation of strategic initiatives and policy priorities related to infrastructure, transportation, regulatory and municipal administrative services."

"John Roberson brings a vast body of work in government and management to the Mayor’s Office, and we are grateful to have him serve in this key role," said Johnson. "I’ve seen firsthand his ability to execute strategic initiatives and build consensus from a variety of stakeholders, and I look forward to working with him to make city government work for everyone in Chicago."

"I’ve dedicated my career to public service, and it’s an honor to serve incoming Mayor Johnson in this capacity," said Roberson. "I look forward to working closely with Mayor-elect Johnson to identify our goals and policy priorities to achieve our vision for a safer, stronger city that delivers for residents."

Roberson has a Bachelor’s Degree from Roosevelt University and is a United States Air Force veteran.