Mayor Johnson orders citywide action to combat food insecurity amid SNAP changes

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order directing city resources to community groups, nonprofits, food pantries, and faith-based organizations to help residents facing food insecurity due to the recent federal shutdown, the temporary pause in SNAP benefits, and new SNAP eligibility rules. Starting Dec. 1, SNAP recipients aged 18 to 64 must work, volunteer, or participate in training or education for at least 80 hours per month to qualify, with some exceptions. The new rules expand work requirements to include veterans, people who grew up in foster care, and those experiencing homelessness. Johnson said the order aims to fill funding gaps caused by the "benefits cliff" and support local retailers and restaurants affected by reduced SNAP spending and immigration-related fears, while city departments will issue weekly reports on food access and response efforts.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Saturday to allow the city to direct additional resources to local organizations working to address the ongoing food insecurity caused by the government shutdown, the pause in SNAP benefits, as well as upcoming SNAP requirement changes.

The order will allow any additional resources to go to the local community organizations, non-profits, food pantries, and faith institutions that are assisting those struggling with food insecurity.

SNAP benefit changes:

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced Thursday that the state is restoring full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the wake of the 43-day federal shutdown. IDHS expects all recipients to receive their full November benefits by Nov. 20.

As of Dec. 1, SNAP benefit rules are changing. The new law passed on July 4 requires people between the ages of 18 and 64 to work or volunteer a minimum of 80 hours per month or participate in certain training or education to receive SNAP benefits. There are a few exceptions to that rule:

People younger than 18 or older than 64

A parent or other member of a household that includes a child under the age of 14

People who are medically certified as physically or mentally unable to work

People who are pregnant

Some Native Americans

A parent or other member of a household with responsibility for the care of an incapacitated person

A regular participant in a drug addiction or alcoholic treatment and rehabilitation program

Previously, the maximum age for work requirements was 54, and any dependent under the age f 18 living in the same household meant work requirements didn't apply to parents and other household members. Work requirements also didn't apply to veterans, young adults who grew up in foster care, and people experiencing homelessness. These people e must now meet work requirements, unless they are part of one of the exceptions.

The new law excludes immigrants granted official humanitarian protections, including refugees, asylees, certain victims of human trafficking, and certain victims of violence and torture.

Non-citizens who do still qualify for SNAP include green card holders who have been in the U.S. for at least five years, certain Cuban and Haitian entrants, and individuals lawfully residing in the United States in accordance with a Compact of Free Association.

According to the IDHS, Illinois is waiting for guidance on when it will be required to apply the new eligibility requirements to SNAP beneficiaries in Illinois. For more information, visit dhs.state.il.us.

RELATED: Illinois SNAP benefits: Here's when recipients will receive their full November payments

Mayor Johnson:

According to the mayor, this executive order will address the gap in funding due to the "upcoming benefits cliff" with these new SNAP eligibility requirements.

"We cannot accept Chicagoans going hungry as a result of the Trump administration’s war on poor and working people," said Johnson. "While there has been a great deal of attention on the gap in SNAP funding because of the shutdown, we also face a longer-term, more consequential crisis with the cuts to SNAP as part of Trump’s signature bill. This executive order mobilizes City departments and allows us to partner with philanthropic partners to get food into the neighborhoods where it is needed most."

The order will also support independently-owned retailers and restaurants being hit by reduced SNAP purchasing power, reduced foot traffic due to the fear caused by immigration enforcement, and the increased requests for free and donated goods.

In collaboration with the Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS), the mayor's office will prepare a weekly status report describing the impacts, response efforts, gaps, and urgent needs in the city.

"We are also taking action to support our independently owned retail restaurants, the lifeblood of our neighborhoods," he said. "They're being hit by the one-two punch of reduced SNAP purchasing power, fear-driven drops in foot traffic from the escalated immigration enforcement, and rising requests for free and donated goods. And it is our responsibility. It's our responsibility to make sure that we have the support and stability that is needed to ensure that our families and our communities are protected."