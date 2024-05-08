Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Johnson pushes for CPS funding as union contract deadline looms

Published  May 8, 2024 5:22pm CDT
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spent Wednesday in Springfield, meeting with state leaders on a number of topics. 

Among them was Chicago Public Schools funding from the state. The funding plea comes amid negotiations over a new teachers union contract and as a Senate committee hearing happens on extending a moratorium on school closings until 2027, approved by the House last month.

Johnson is reportedly asking for a billion dollars in state funds for schools, including adding to teacher pension funds. 

State leaders are expected to take a hard look at any budget requests in the name of being economical.

The existing Chicago Teachers Union contract is due to expire on June 30.