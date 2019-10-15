Mayor Lightfoot frustrated by pace of talks with Teachers Union

We'll likely know Wednesday whether the Chicago Teachers Union will deliver on its threat to shutdown Chicago’s public schools on Thursday.

The union's internal procedures make it difficult to do a deal at the very last minute.

Mayor Lightfoot's frustration with the Chicago Teachers Union seemed to grow today, as the CTU suspended talks to hold a three-hour-long, mid-day caucus of its 40-member-plus bargaining team.

“It's a slow process! That's why I’ve been saying for the last week or so, there needs to be more of a sense of urgency,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “Because time is running out.”

After noting that, on some key issues, the two sides remain far apart, the mayor and CPS Supt. Janice Jackson urged parents to check out this contingency plan.

“In the event of a work stoppage, classes and after-school activities will be canceled,” said CPS Supt. Jackson.

“We will, however, keep our buildings open, so that students have a safe place to stay during the day,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “And we will provide meals throughout the day, serving breakfast, lunch and supper for all of our students.”

Dozens of community-based groups are preparing to do the same, including the West Side's New Mt. Pilgrim church, which says it could care for and feed up to 50 children if teachers shut down the schools.

“We will make it a fun day, you know,” said Rochelle Sykes, New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. “We'll make it a fun day. So, we have games and things that they can play.”

As the strike countdown continues, taxpayer advocates warn Chicago homeowners could be in for yet another shock when this is all over: tax increases that could add hundreds of dollars to the typical homeowner's bill.

