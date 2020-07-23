Mayor Lightfoot plans to remove Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park: report

The City of Chicago has struck a deal with some Italian-American groups to have the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park removed, according to a report.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to remove the statue as soon as Thursday night. This comes after last Friday where demonstrators and police officers clashed in Grant Park during a protest. Multiple officers were injured and several arrests were made.

The removal of the statue is being done in part to avoid another confrontation between police and protesters, according to the Tribune.

No further details were immediately available.