Mayor Lightfoot releases video showing Chicagoans how to celebrate Halloween safely

On Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a video on Twitter and Facebook showing different ways Chicagoans can celebrate Halloween safely.

The video released conveys Chicago’s eight 'Halloweek' guidelines, which can also be found at ChicagoHalloweek.org. Lightfoot says the guidelines are designed to show how Halloween activities can be safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lightfoot says everyone must wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and keep groups small when celebrating this week.



On Friday, Illinois’ public health director Dr.Ngoze Ezike again pleaded with residents to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, breaking at one point and pausing to compose herself after reporting the day’s grim COVID-19 statistics.

On Saturday, Illinois hit a new daily high of coronavirus cases, reporting 6,161 new confirmed cases in Illinois.