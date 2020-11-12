Orland Park mayor says enforcing state guidelines is not his job

SouthFork Restaurant in Orland Park is still inviting guests into their establishment.

Tables are spread six feet apart, staff is wearing masks and hand sanitizer is readily accessible.

“We’re all nervous, that makes us more clean, that makes us more safe," said Kim Bakes, who works at SouthFork Restaurant.

Nicole Generoso had COVID-19 in August. She and her mom say that even during the pandemic, they still want to enjoy life and support local businesses.

“I’m ok, I know other people [who] had it, we should live our lives," said Generoso.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

On Thursday, 12,700 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths were reported in Illinois, and Gov. Pritzker is calling out elected officials who are not enforcing restrictions.

"Its disturbing to me in the midst of a pandemic…local officials in some areas of the state are not doing their jobs," said Pritzker.

Orland Park’s mayor says enforcing state guidelines is not his job.

“Specifically local government agencies are not allowed to...so we will not be violating the law... that’s his job," said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.