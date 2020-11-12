Expand / Collapse search

'What will it take to make this real for you': Gov. Pritzker warns of a potential statewide stay-at-home order

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

‘What will it take to make this real for you’: Gov. Pritzker warns of a potential statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Pritzker commended Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for advising Chicago residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The entire state of Illinois could find itself under another stay-at-home order. 

Gov. Pritzker commended Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for advising Chicago residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

He also said that if the numbers do not improve, there will be some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois. 

Dr, Ngozi Ezike and Gov. Pritzker announced 12,700 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths in the state.  

More than 5,200 additional people were also hospitalized overnight.

Gov. Pritzker says a statewide stay-at-home order in possible

Gov. Pritzker addresses the question of the possibility of a stay-at-home order.

Dr. Ezike says they did not see that many people hospitalized during first wave of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Gov. Pritzker also called out elected officials opposing state guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

“What will it take to make this real for you?” he asked in a news conference Thursday.

Pritzker also said they’re already preparing for overflow capacity at hospitals and have a large stock pile of PPE.