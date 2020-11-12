‘What will it take to make this real for you’: Gov. Pritzker warns of a potential statewide stay-at-home order

The entire state of Illinois could find itself under another stay-at-home order.

Gov. Pritzker commended Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for advising Chicago residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

He also said that if the numbers do not improve, there will be some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois.

Dr, Ngozi Ezike and Gov. Pritzker announced 12,700 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths in the state.

More than 5,200 additional people were also hospitalized overnight.

Dr. Ezike says they did not see that many people hospitalized during first wave of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Gov. Pritzker also called out elected officials opposing state guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions.

“What will it take to make this real for you?” he asked in a news conference Thursday.

Pritzker also said they’re already preparing for overflow capacity at hospitals and have a large stock pile of PPE.