Lightfoot issues stay-at-home advisory for Chicago, urges cancelation of Thanksgiving celebrations

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory on Thursday in response to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Chicago.

The mayor made a strong declaration about the severity of the rise in cases, saying that if Chicago residents don't change their behavior immediately, the city is "on track to lose 1,000 more Chicagoans" or more by the end of the year.

“Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks,” Lightfoot said in a press release.

“The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together. Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we’re seeing, shake out of the fatigue we’ve been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like.”

The new stay-at-home advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 16 and comes just two weeks before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Chicago residents are being advised to only leave their homes to go to work, school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries.

In addition to the stay-at-home advisory, the city is also imposing new restrictions to limit meetings and social events, both indoor and outdoor, to 10 people. The capacity limit - which also takes effect at 6 a.m. on Monday - applies to events including weddings, birthday parties, business and social functions, and funerals, and it applies to any venue where a meeting or social event may take place.

Lightfoot also strongly urged Chicago residents to cancel their Thanksgiving celebrations and avoid any non-essential, out-of-state travel if possible.

According to the mayor's office, the advisory will remain in place for 30 days or until the Commissioner of Health for the City of Chicago, Dr. Allison Arwady, determines that a change is appropriate.

“The data are troubling, and I’m very concerned we could be looking at tens of thousands of more cases, which would overwhelm the healthcare system and lead to hundreds more deaths,” Arwady said in the press release. “But we know what works and what we need to do to bend the curve. We did it once and I know we can do it again.”

The mayor is also advising Chicago residents to not have any guests in their homes unless they are essential workers such as home healthcare providers or childcare workers.

