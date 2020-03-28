Mayors along Lake Michigan ask Indiana governor to declare beach erosion an emergency

article

Leaders of several communities along Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline are calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency due to beach erosion.

They want help as near-record high water levels continue sweeping away beaches that are important to tourism.

The small town of Beverly Shores has already drained its reserves and spent nearly $365,000 on sandbags.

The town's Council President Geof Benson says that efforts to fix the road and other problems will cost millions more.

Holcomb's office says he will declare a disaster if shoreline damage meets the federal government's criteria.

