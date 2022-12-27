Maywood church completely destroyed by fire

Fire officials say a church that caught fire in Maywood on Monday is a total loss.

Crews battled the elements after smoke was spotted at the rear of the New Life in Christ Bible Church on South 15th Avenue.

The senior pastor told FOX 32 Chicago he's grateful to the community and to the firefighters.

"We love the community of Maywood, and we were excited about Christmas of course, our decorations, the community, and we are devastated at this loss," said Pastor Ronald Beamon.

Beamon vows to rebuild the church and is asking for prayers and support.