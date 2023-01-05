Maywood Courthouse closed Thursday due to water main break

The Maywood Courthouse will be closed Thursday as crews work to repair a water main break.

Criminal cases that were scheduled to be handled in-person today will be rescheduled for a later date, according to the Chief Judge's Office.

Cases that were slated to take place remotely will still be held via Zoom.

Bond court will also be heard remotely Thursday, officials said.

The courthouse, located at 1500 Maybrook Drive, is expected to return to normal operations Friday.