Maywood man charged with pointing gun at officers in CPD station before being shot

A Maywood man is facing charges after he was shot by police Wednesday when he entered a Lawndale district station and began pointing a gun at officers.

Terrick Bland, 43, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At about 12:52 p.m., Bland entered the 10th District station located at 3315 W. Ogden Ave.,

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Bland was mumbling and ranting in the lobby of the facility.

"Officers see that the offender has a plastic bag wrapped in his hand and one of the officers immediately sees what appears to be a barrel of a gun protruding from the wrapped plastic bag that the offender is holding in his hand," Brown said.

Gun recovered at scene | Tom Ahern

Police said Bland began shouting anti-police sentiments, and then brandished a gun, pointing it at officers and civilian employees who were working the front desk.

Shots were then fired at Bland by three officers, according to police.

Bland was struck in the arm, and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was listed in stable condition.

The officers involved in this shooting were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

No officers or civilian employees were wounded.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Bland is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.