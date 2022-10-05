Police wound gun-wielding man inside West Side station, officials say

Chicago police shot a man who "came in with a pistol" at a West Side police station Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the Ogden District station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. around 12:50 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The wounded person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

No officers were wounded, Ahern said. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The gunfire erupted in the lobby of the Ogden District station, according to police communications, with radio calls of "10-1," code for an officer in distress. As more cars were sent to respond, a dispatcher noted an ambulance was headed to the station.

"We have one subject shot inside the 10th District in the lobby. Slow it down," the dispatcher said, calling off any additional police response. "No CPD appear to be injured at this time."

An officer later reported the person was shot in the left forearm, and a weapon was recovered on the lobby floor.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police shootings, responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The shooting comes just over a week after a man was shot when he allegedly broke into another Chicago police facility on the West Side, grabbed unloaded guns from a table during a training session and aimed at officers.

Donald Patrick, 47, of Waukegan, was charged with felony counts of burglary and aggravated battery of a peace officer in connection with the bizarre incident Sept. 26 at the Homan Square compound, 3340 W. Fillmore St.

During a court hearing Sept. 28, prosecutors said Patrick sought to recover property, though he had never been arrested in Chicago and there was nothing there belonging to him.

Patrick’s attorney suggested he may have been suffering "a mental health episode" when he scaled an exterior staircase and interrupted the SWAT training session. He was ordered held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.