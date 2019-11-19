Maywood’s Kimberly Lightford bids to be president of Illinois State Senate

Two west suburban lawmakers are battling to become next president of the Illinois State Senate, following the surprise resignation of the chamber's current leader.

After 21 years in the State Senate, Maywood's Kimberly Lightford wants the chamber's top job.

Also bidding to become Senate president is Lightford's west suburban neighbor, Oak Park's Sen. Don Harmon.

An MBA and lawyer who chairs the Judiciary Committee, he’s working to line up the 30 Democratic votes needed to replace resigning Senate President John Cullerton in January.

“Senate [Democrats are] diverse [and have] always led in tackling difficult problems,” said Harmon. “It is my goal to protect the working families of Illinois and bring sensible ethics reform to our state."

Lightford, now Senate Majority Leader, promises a progressive agenda.

“John has served for over 40 years and he's a traditionalist,” said Lightford. “And it's just time for some different changes to take shape.”

Lightford acknowledges her bid is not quite as dramatic as it would have been a few years ago, now that African-American women already serve as Mayor of Chicago, President of the Cook County Board and Cook County State's Attorney.