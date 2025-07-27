Chicago crime: Armed robbers hit McDonald’s on North Side, alder says

Two armed masked men tried to rob a McDonald’s on the city’s North Side on Saturday afternoon, according to a Chicago alderperson.

What we know:

The attempted armed robbery took place around 3:45 p.m. at the fast food restaurant at 4844 N. Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Square, according to an email from Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward).

Chicago police said the offenders demanded property but were unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261 or Vasquez’s office.