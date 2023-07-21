McDonald's in Cicero unveils new mural

A McDonald's in Cicero hosted an unveiling party Thursday showcasing the vibrant new mural that has wrapped the restaurant.

Created by the community's very own, Mauricio Ramirez, the mural pays tribute to local icons.

It features a soaring bird watching over the city's skyline.

The artwork is part of McDonald's Ritmo y Color, an art and music experience brought to various chains across the country.

Ramirez's murals can be seen nationwide, including in Milwaukee, Baltimore and Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

The mural will remain until October.