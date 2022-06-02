McDonald's on Chicago's Near North Side reopens following mass shooting

Weeks after a mass shooting, the McDonald's on State and Chicago has reopened.

On May 19, two people were killed, and seven others were wounded when gunfire erupted outside the Near North Side location.

It started with a fight between two groups outside the McDonald's at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Shots were fired into a crowd, people ran, including the alleged gunman, who fled down to the CTA's Red Line platform.

Five people were taken to local hospitals from the scene, including a male with a gunshot wound to his chest who was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A man, 31, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he also died, police said.

Two men were arrested and charged in the shooting.

During their investigation, police discovered an electrical issue at the restaurant and shut it down.

The site has since passed inspection.