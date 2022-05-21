Two men charged in mass shooting on Chicago's Near North Side that killed 2, injured 7 others

article

Chicago police said that Jaylun Sanders, 21, and Kameron Abram, 20, have been charged in a mass shooting on Chicago's Near North Side that left two people dead and seven others wounded.

It started with a fight between two groups outside a McDonald's restaurant at State and Chicago about 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Shots were fired into a crowd, people ran, including the alleged gunman, who fled down to the CTA's Red Line platform.

Sanders, of Chicago, is charged with two counts of felony murder and seven counts of felony attempted murder. Abram, of Riverdale, is charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and cited for trespassing on the CTA.

Chicago police said they were arrested on Thursday night near the shooting scene on North State Street.