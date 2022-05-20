Chicago mom brought to tears describing son shot multiple times in Near North Side mass shooting

The mother of a 17-year-old Chicago boy who was shot multiple times on the Near North Side was brought to tears when she described seeing her son laying on the ground with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

"When I was looking at the police on the corner, something told me to walk to Chicago [Avenue]," said Kimberly Saunders. "I heard a round go off, and I kept walking, and I walked up, and my baby was there shot."

Saunders said she was walking back from a local gyro place when she found her son laying on the ground.

"So, I took my shirt off, and I was naked, and I was holding his wound, and I was looking at the other two men," Saunders said through tears. "I don't know why anybody, the police didn't help ‘em, but I thanked the officer that was there that helped my son’s wounds. He showed me how to cut his shirt open, he wrapped it up."

The shooting, that occurred near Chicago Avenue and State Street at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, left two people dead and seven others wounded, including Saunders' son.

Saunders' says her son was shot nine times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he remains as of Friday afternoon.

"My son was brutally attacked by a group of young children. They said they were from the South Side, my son lives up North. This is not a race thing, this is an epidemic with our children. Adults that [are] out here that [are] not representing adults. You're out here with kids. That's why everybody that got shot, they literally defused the situation, telling them that's not the kids you want to bother with."

The incident started with a fight between two groups outside a McDonald's restaurant. Shots were fired into a crowd, people ran, including the alleged gunman, who fled down to the CTA's Red Line platform.

He reportedly tried to change his clothing, but police located him and took him into custody. They arrested another male for obstructing justice and are looking for a 3rd suspect.

"Unfortunately in my community, we shy away from mental illness, we shy away from getting help, but I want to get help for the person that shot him, help for my children, help for everybody else," said Saunders. "It was 50 kids out there. Them kids need counseling. I got 30 kids trying to come up here to see my baby. The parents out there — you need to go get your babies some help."

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown described what he saw on a city POD camera during the news conference Friday.

"We see on video, a person with gun fires into the crowd, hitting nine, killing two wounding seven. He flees, to the CTA Red Line platform. Officers are close behind. A group follows the shooter down platform who’s still armed with a gun. Officers chase, and capture him."

Police had initially said a total of 10 people were shot, but later changed that to nine.

A man, 31, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he also died, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

A 19-year-old was taken to Northwestern in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. A 46-year-old woman was shot in her leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was stabilized.

Later, four men who were hurt in the shooting showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital: a 31-year-old who was shot in the hand, a 21-year-old shot in the arm, a 30-year-old with two graze wounds and a 29-year-old with one graze wound, police said. They were all in good condition.

Shaun Davis, age 29, was shot twice, in the leg and under his arm. He returned to the scene pleading with people to put down the guns.

A person suffered burns when she apparently fell against the third rail, according to fire officials. She was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

"I'm sad at my community," said Saunders. "[There's] so much hate and anger in these kids, and it's coming from out of the house. These parents don't want to be held accountable."

Saunders said she wants the people responsible for this shooting held accountable, and wants their homes to be evaluated.

"Parents that move their kids to certain areas, we sacrifice to try and put them in a safe environment," said Saunders. "I live in one of the most wealthiest areas in the United States. If I'm not safe there, I'm not safe nowhere."

The teen's mom said she is close with residents in the Old Town neighborhood, where she lives, and that this shooting came as a shock to her and her son.

Advertisement

"He says he never wants to come back outside," said Saunders.