McHenry County College will not allow unvaccinated students to attend classes in person starting in January

McHenry County College wants some students to stay home next semester.

As of right now, a statewide mandate requires college students to get vaccinated or get tested weekly.

The college says about 85 percent of students have been vaccinated.

Starting in January, those students who do not follow the mandate will not be allowed to attend classes in person.