Illinois 5-car crash leaves 4 people hospitalized, officials say

The Brief A five-car crash left four people hospitalized in northwest suburban McHenry County on Saturday. Two people were trapped in their car and fire crews had to rescue them. It was unclear exactly what caused the crash.



A five-car crash left four people in the hospital in northwest suburban McHenry County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 47 and Foster Road, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District.

What we know:

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to find the multi-car crash.

Two of the cars collided head-on, and two people were reported to be trapped in one of them. Firefighters got to them and were able to treat them on scene.

A total of 10 people were involved in the crash.

One was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and then taken via helicopter to Condell Hospital due to their injuries.

Another patient was taken to Northwestern Huntley in serious condition.

Two patients were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries.

Six patients were released by paramedics into their own care, officials said.

Multiple other fire agencies assisted in the response, including from Woodstock, Algonquin, Carpentersville, and Rutland Dundee.

What we don't know:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

It was unclear exactly what caused the crash.