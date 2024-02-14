McHenry County Government Center evacuated due to suspicious package

The McHenry County Government Center was evacuated on Wednesday after a suspicious package was left behind by a random person.

Around 1:30 p.m., the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package was located at the east public entrance of the building.

After reviewing security footage, a white woman was captured on video arriving in a white GMC truck, removing a package from her truck, and placing it at the east entrance.

The immediate area was secured and the building was evacuated, police said. The jail was also put on lockdown.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and deemed the package safe. The government center was evacuated for about two hours.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.