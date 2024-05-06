McHenry County man accused of striking squad car, dragging officer

A 21-year-old man who allegedly struck a McHenry County squad car and dragged a police officer as he attempted to flee is facing multiple charges.

Angel T. Rodriguez, of Cary, was arrested shortly after the incident occurred early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the McHenry Police Department.

About 1:49 a.m., the officer was driving their squad car in the 1200 block of North Green Street when his vehicle was struck by a blue Hyundai Tucson, causing minor damage, the statement said.

When the officer approached the Tucson to get the driver's license and insurance information, Rodriguez sped away. The officer's arm got caught in the driver's door and he was dragged down the roadway, police said. The officer was able to free himself from the Tucson when Rodriguez stopped at the intersection of Green Street and Waukegan Road.

Angel Rodriguez, 21. (McHenry Police Department)

The officer was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

Rodriguez faces nine charges including aggravated assault to a police officer with a motor vehicle, resisting a police officer causing injury, attempted aggravated assault of an officer, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane usage and transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

He was taken to the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock ahead of his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599 or leave an anonymous tip at 815-363-2124.