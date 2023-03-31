McHenry County man arrested after allegedly shooting squad cars during domestic disturbance

A 25-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly shot two squad cars that were responding to a domestic disturbance call in north suburban McHenry.

Nicholas C. Lopardo, 25, of Lake Villa, was taken into custody around 4:55 a.m. near the intersection of Murphy Drive and Cashel Road, according to a statement from McHenry police.

Officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance call where gunshots were possibly fired around 12:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Charlotte Avenue in McHenry, the statement said.

When officers arrived, they spotted Lopardo driving a black Jaguar at a high rate of speed near John and Green streets. Lopardo failed to pull over when the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, police said.

A short time later, two squad cars reporting to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Veteran's Parkway and Barreville Road were struck by gunfire, according to police. A McHenry police squad car and a McHenry County sheriff's squad car were hit as well as a third vehicle driven by a civilian. No injuries were reported in the shooting, police said.

A shelter-in-place order was issued after there were reports of damaged windows and possible forced entry attempts made by Lopardo in the Oaks of Irish Prairie neighborhood.

The shelter-in-place was lifted after Lopardo was taken into custody without incident just before 5 a.m.

He is currently being held at the McHenry Police Department and is awaiting charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department non-emergency line at 815-363-2200.