McHenry County man, with prior child porn conviction, gets 19 years for enticing teen girl

A 25-year-old McHenry County man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for asking a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl to send him sexually explicit images and videos of herself.

Domenique Dequon Hines, of Crystal Lake, was sentenced Wednesday in Boston federal court after he pleaded guilty in September to a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

"Less than two months after being released from prison for a child pornography offense, Mr. Hines went right back to exploiting and sexualizing children," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "He used social media to target, coerce and threaten a 14-year-old victim for his own sexual gratification. Mr. Hines is a danger to our children and accordingly, he will be removed from our community for nearly two decades."

Hines had been out of prison for about six weeks after serving time in Illinois on a child pornography conviction when he met the 14-year-old Massachusetts girl on Instagram in October 2020, prosecutors said.

They exchanged phone numbers and while communicating online, Hines confirmed with the girl that she was 14 and told her he was 23-years-old, according to prosecutors.

He then coerced the girl to take and send him sexually explicit images and videos of herself, and asked her to call him "daddy," the statement said.

Hines told the girl that if her parents tried to take her phone, she should delete all of their text messages, authorities said.

"Domenique Dequon Hines is a calculating and manipulative predator who targeted, exploited, and harmed a vulnerable child for life. No sentence for this man will wipe away the scars he left on his 14-year-old victim, and our thoughts are with both her and her family today," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Boston Division.

Hines was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, prosecutors said.