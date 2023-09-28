McHenry County's top prosecutor slams SAFE-T Act on social media

It’s been 10 days since the SAFE-T Act took effect in Illinois making cash bail a thing of the past, and one suburban state's attorney is already calling it a total failure.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally shared two examples Thursday that he says show why the SAFE-T Act is dangerous for the state.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Kenneally states that just last week a 27-year-old -- who was recently released after serving more than two years in prison - was charged again, this time with having and intending to sell counterfeit pills which have been tied to overdose deaths in McHenry County.

But, he was released under the SAFE-T Act.

In another alarming case, Kenneally said that on Monday the court released 38-year-old Nicholas Koczor, who is charged with attacking a police officer and who allegedly called his girlfriend and indicated to her that he knew how to dismember a body.

"It’s terrifying," Kenneally said, "and if you put yourself in this person’s shoes, or you put yourself in the shoes of the witnesses who are scared to come forward or victims who are also scared to come forward, and you have the Illinois legislator saying, ‘don’t worry, this guy just has to live at a halfway house and can’t use the phone, and we’ve told him very sternly not to contact you,’ that is not a comfort. That is not a comfort."

Proponents of the SAFE-T Act have hailed it as a critical step towards a more equitable state, saying that it’s wrong to keep people in jail simply because they can’t afford bail.