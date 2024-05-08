National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado leveled McHenry County barn, killing animals

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado struck McHenry County the day prior, resulting in a barn collapse that claimed the lives of four animals.

Designated as an EF-0 tornado with winds estimated at 80 mph, the twister initially formed in Boone County around 2:05 p.m. before traversing into northwest McHenry County, where the barn collapse happened. It then continued its path into Walworth County, Wisconsin, lifting around 2:25 p.m. The tornado covered just over 14 miles on the ground and measured 50 yards wide.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the incident on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. upon receiving reports of a barn collapse in unincorporated Harvard, specifically in the 10800 block of Weidner Road.

Rescue efforts ensued as numerous animals were trapped beneath the rubble for hours. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully collapsed, two-story barn measuring 30' by 50'.

"The barn is completely leveled flat," stated Chief John Kimmel of the Harvard Fire Protection District.

The family-owned farm, situated approximately a mile south of the Wisconsin border, expressed that the barn had historical significance, dating back to the early 1800s.

Residents in the vicinity described the storm's rapid onset and intensity.

"It got really dark and then it started hailing, and all of the sudden, within like a minute it was gone," recounted Mary Stefely, a nearby resident.

Concerned neighbors, including Stefely, rallied to support the affected farm.

"I was just so sad for all the animals," she remarked.

Due to the extent of the damage, additional firefighting resources and heavy machinery were mobilized to aid in the recovery efforts.

"Initially we were just trying to get a count from the homeowner on how many animals they were missing and where they could potentially be," explained Chief Kimmel.

Despite the devastation, a fortunate circumstance emerged as a void created within the collapsed structure shielded and preserved most of the animals, the Harvard Fire Protection District disclosed.

"They found void spaces within the collapse they were hiding under," said Kimmel. "Most of them were standing up, the ones that we could get out were standing up underneath."

In total, firefighters rescued 24 sheep, 18 goats, 1 cow, and multiple chickens and ducks. Regrettably, four animals perished, with two others unaccounted for.

The owner's home, located just feet away, remained untouched during the storm, and no human injuries were reported.