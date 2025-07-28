Illinois crash kills woman and teen, injures man

The Brief A three-vehicle crash early Sunday in McHenry left two people dead and one seriously injured. A 19-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Police say the crash remains under investigation.



Two young people were killed and another was seriously hurt after a three-vehicle crash early Sunday in McHenry.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road (IL Route 31) and McCullom Lake Road, according to McHenry police.

Investigators say a red 2006 Audi A4 was traveling south on Richmond Road when it collided with a black 2015 Nissan Sentra at the intersection. An unoccupied 2003 Toyota Echo in a nearby parking lot was also struck following the initial impact.

A 19-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy inside the Nissan both died at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

An 18-year-old man driving the Audi, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the intersection would be partially closed as investigators worked the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how exactly the crash occurred, or whether any charges are expected.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact McHenry police at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling 815-363-2124.