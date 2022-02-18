Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, LaPorte County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

McHenry drug bust: Police seize marijuana, mushrooms and guns in raid

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
McHenry
FOX 32 Chicago

MCHENRY, Ill. - Four people were arrested and a large quantity of drugs including weed, mushrooms and cocaine were seized during a Feb. 9 bust in McHenry.

Following a tip from the McHenry Police Department, the McHenry County Narcotics Task Force launched an investigation at an apartment in the 4000 block of Oak Avenue, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Police seized roughly 66 pounds of marijuana products, 112 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 50 grams of cocaine from the residence.

They also recovered two AR-15 style rifles and a 9mm pistol, according to the news release.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Liam P. Keegan and Jade D. McGuire, both from McHenry, were arrested at the home and taken to McHenry County Jail.

They were both charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, endangering the life of a child and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Keegan was also charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Police issued arrest warrants on Feb. 14 for Michael Strauss and Austin T. Hird, both from Spring Grove. A McHenry County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed both men were in custody as of Friday afternoon for narcotics-related crimes.

Both men were charged with multiple felonies including unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony. Strauss also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition without a F.O.I.D.