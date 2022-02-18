McHenry drug bust: Police seize marijuana, mushrooms and guns in raid

Four people were arrested and a large quantity of drugs including weed, mushrooms and cocaine were seized during a Feb. 9 bust in McHenry.

Following a tip from the McHenry Police Department, the McHenry County Narcotics Task Force launched an investigation at an apartment in the 4000 block of Oak Avenue, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Police seized roughly 66 pounds of marijuana products, 112 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 50 grams of cocaine from the residence.

They also recovered two AR-15 style rifles and a 9mm pistol, according to the news release.

Liam P. Keegan and Jade D. McGuire, both from McHenry, were arrested at the home and taken to McHenry County Jail.

They were both charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, endangering the life of a child and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Keegan was also charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Police issued arrest warrants on Feb. 14 for Michael Strauss and Austin T. Hird, both from Spring Grove. A McHenry County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed both men were in custody as of Friday afternoon for narcotics-related crimes.

Both men were charged with multiple felonies including unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony. Strauss also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition without a F.O.I.D.