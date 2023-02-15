McHenry man charged with possessing child porn

article

A suburban man was charged with possession of child pornography Thursday in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the possible possession of child porn by Justin R. Griletz, a McHenry resident.

Justin R. Griletz was arrested Friday and charged with dissemination of child pornography, two counts of child pornography possession (Class 2 Felony) and one count of possession of child pornography (Class 3 Felony), officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Prosecutors said they expect to file additional charges in this case.

Griletz is being held at McHenry Jail on a $300,000 bond

Griletz is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.