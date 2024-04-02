Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 PM CDT until FRI 9:01 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:13 AM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County

McHenry man facing charges for possessing child pornography: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 2, 2024 9:40am CDT
McHenry
FOX 32 Chicago
David Wojtkiewicz (McHenry Police Department )

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A man from northwest suburban McHenry was charged with possession of child pornography, police announced Tuesday. 

David Wojtkiewicz, 39, was arrested at his home in the 3700 block of West Clover Avenue on Monday. 

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC) received a cyber tip that a McHenry resident had been downloading child pornography. An investigation by McHenry police and the Illinois Attorney General's Office led to Wojtkiewicz.

Wojtkiewicz was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. 

McHenry police cannot release any additional information at this time as the investigation remains ongoing. 