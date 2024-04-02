McHenry man facing charges for possessing child pornography: police

article

A man from northwest suburban McHenry was charged with possession of child pornography, police announced Tuesday.

David Wojtkiewicz, 39, was arrested at his home in the 3700 block of West Clover Avenue on Monday.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC) received a cyber tip that a McHenry resident had been downloading child pornography. An investigation by McHenry police and the Illinois Attorney General's Office led to Wojtkiewicz.

Wojtkiewicz was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

McHenry police cannot release any additional information at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.