McHenry man sentenced to 4 years for child porn, drug charges

A 32-year-old man from north suburban McHenry was sentenced to four years in prison for possessing child pornography and drugs.

Matthew P. Kus pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and possession of a controlled substance, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop on Kus’ vehicle July 9, 2019 and found cocaine, the state’s attorney’s office said. Kus also consented to a cellphone search, and authorities found images of child pornography on it.

Along with his sentence, Kus must register as a sex offender, the state’s attorney’s office said.