McHenry woman, 73, fatally struck by car

An elderly woman was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning in suburban McHenry.

The 73-year-old was walking in the intersection of Elm Street and Oak Drive when a GMC Sierra that was turning left onto Elm Street struck her, according to McHenry county officials.

The woman was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

The 37-year-old man who was driving the Sierra stayed at the scene of the crash.

The McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team is investigating. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact McHenry Police at (815) 363-2599.