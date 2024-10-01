Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in McKinley Park crash

The Brief A driver was ejected and killed after running a red light and colliding with an SUV early Tuesday on the Southwest Side. The driver’s passenger and the SUV driver were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.



A driver was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash early Tuesday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The man was driving a Lexus around 2 a.m. when he ran a red light in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue and was struck by a Kia SUV, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus was ejected from the vehicle and hit a building south of the intersection. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A passenger in the Lexus suffered an injury to his leg and the driver of the Kia hurt his hand in the collision. Paramedics took them to Stroger Hospital and the University of Chicago Hospital, respectively.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.