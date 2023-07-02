Man run over, shot in South Side parking lot

A 35-year-old man was hit by and car and shot in a South Side parking lot early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was running through a parking lot in the 3400 South Ashland Avenue at 12:40 a.m. when a blue sedan struck him.

An unknown offender then began shooting at the victim from inside the sedan.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the right thigh and one to the left thigh. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There were no arrests reported. Area One detectives are investigating.