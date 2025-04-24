Measles in Illinois: Health officials identify 7 locations linked to possible exposure

The Brief Seven public places in Illinois have been identified as potential measles exposure sites. The state’s first confirmed case of 2025 involved an adult in southern Illinois. Health officials say risk remains low but urge vaccination and symptom monitoring.



Health officials have identified seven locations in Illinois where people may have been exposed to measles earlier this month, following the state’s first confirmed case of 2025.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed Wednesday that an adult in far southern Illinois tested positive for measles.

While the individual is no longer contagious, IDPH says anyone who visited certain locations in Marion between April 7 and 15 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

The potential exposure sites include:

Don Sol Restaurant

Legacy Fitness

Walmart

Kroger Grocery

Wonder Wash Laundry

Easy Coin Laundry

Small Star Laundry

All are located in Marion, Ill.

Symptoms can appear up to 21 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, pink eye, and a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads downward.

Vaccinated individuals are considered protected, but those who are not immune—especially infants and young children—may be at higher risk for infection and complications.

"This first reported case of measles in Illinois in 2025 is a reminder to our Illinois residents that this disease can be prevented with up-to-date vaccination," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not shared more details about the person who tested positive, including how they may have contracted the virus.

What's next:

People who visited any of the listed locations should watch for symptoms through early May and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms appear.

Anyone needing in-person care should call ahead so appropriate precautions can be taken.

IDPH is encouraging Illinois residents to check their vaccination status and get immunized if they haven’t already. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is about 97% effective after two doses.

Big picture view:

This comes as national vaccination rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, raising concerns about preventable diseases.

Illinois saw a 67-person measles outbreak in 2024, while Texas and New Mexico have reported hundreds of cases this year—including three deaths, two of which were children.

What you can do:

The state’s new Measles Outbreak Simulator Dashboard helps parents and schools assess vaccination coverage at individual schools, part of a broader effort to prepare for potential outbreaks.

For more information about measles, visit the IDPH or CDC's websites.