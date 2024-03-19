Measles in Chicago: 2 new cases reported, totaling 15

More cases of measles are arising in Chicago as health officials continue their efforts to contain the spread.

On Tuesday, two more cases were reported, according to the city's measles dashboard. This brings the total case count to 15.

Shared below is a breakdown of cases by age group:

0-4 years: 8 cases

5-17 years: 1 case

18-49 years: 5 cases

50+ years: 1 case

Potential exposure to measles were reported on CTA buses, the Swedish Hospital Galter Medical Pavilion and the Cook County Health Professional Building.

The State of Illinois is among many other U.S. states that are grappling with measles outbreaks.

Measles is highly contagious and can linger in the air for up to two hours. Symptoms of the illness may not appear for a few days after exposure.

Symptoms to look out for include rash, high fever, cough, red/watery eyes and a runny nose, according to health officials. The best protection against measles is the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The vaccine is required for school-age children in Illinois.

If you start to show symptoms of measles, stay home and contact a health care provider by phone before going into an office. You can learn more here.