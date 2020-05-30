‘Medical emergency’ disrupts Green Line trains in Oak Park

Green Line service was disrupted for about an hour Saturday because of a “medical emergency” in west suburban Oak Park.

Trains were halted at 1:13 a.m. because of the medical emergency on the tracks near the Oak Park station, 100 S. Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park, according to service alerts from the CTA.

Shuttle buses provided connecting service between the Harlem/Lake and Laramie/Lake stations, but trains were running again with residual delays by 2:15 a.m., according to the CTA.

Oak Park police did not provide additional details about the incident early Saturday.