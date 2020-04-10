Medical examiner confirms 73 more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County; total almost 400

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office announced Thursday that 73 more people had died of causes related to the coronavirus, raising the county’s total to 396.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the statewide total had risen to 528 deaths out of 16,422 cases. Pritzker expressed optimism saying the “rate of rise is looking less and less exponential.”

Cook County deaths make up 75% of the total deaths in Illinois.