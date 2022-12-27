Mega Millions tops $565M, 6th largest jackpot in game history

article

Feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past an estimated $565 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, officials said.

After no one matched all six numbers during Friday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions prize has also reached a $293.6 million cash option.

If won at that level, it would be the sixth-largest prize ever offered in the game, lottery officials said. Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more, including three that topped $1 billion.

The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. ET.

Friday night’s numbers, which were 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8, did bring some second-prize winners. Two tickets sold in California and Illinois matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize of $1 million.

Thirty-one tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize of $10,000 for each winner. Officials said 4 of those tickets were actually worth $40,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier — a $1 extra purchase available in most states — which was 4X on Friday night.

How to play Mega Millions, odds of winning

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of a ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

Those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one.

Those who select the cash option receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.