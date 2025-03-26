Mega Millions $349M jackpot-winning ticket sold in Illinois

The Brief A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $349 million was sold at a Casey's General Store in Cortland, Illinois. The ticket matched all six numbers, securing the massive jackpot for one lucky player. Starting next month, the cost of a Mega Millions ticket will increase to $5, aiming to create larger prizes and more winners.



A Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $349 million was sold in Illinois for yesterday's drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store, located at 70 S. Somonauk Road, in Cortland.

The ticket matched all six numbers and a Megaplier to win the massive prize in the Tuesday drawing. The winning numbers were 1-5-17-39-62-8.

Cortland is located in DeKalb County, roughly an hour west of Chicago.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their

Starting next month, the cost of a Mega Millions ticket will more than double to $5, creating larger prizes and more winners, according to lottery officials.

Mega Millions and its lottery compatriot Powerball are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions will introduce changes at a time when fewer people are buying tickets and jackpots need to reach ever-higher figures before sporadic players notice and opt to buy a ticket or two. Whereas a $500 million jackpot once prompted lines out convenience store doors, top prizes of $1 billion now often draw more of a ho-hum response.