Mega Millions, Powerball skyrocket to combined $1 billion jackpot

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached a combined $1.017 billion between Friday and Saturday night’s drawings.

On Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $427 million and on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot is roughly $590 million.

The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history was won last year with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

This year, five people in Illinois won $1 million or more playing Mega Millions or Powerball.

Overall, Illinois players have bought almost 3.3 million winning tickets and won nearly $27 million in prizes in 2023.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

Players can also add the Megaplier or Power Play for an extra $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Lottery players can visit their local store to pick up their ticket, or log on to the Illinois Lottery website to purchase online.